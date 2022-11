McCann scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

This was McCann's first point in three games since returning from a lower-body injury that cost him three contests. His point drought was at four contests overall, as he'd gone a little cold before the slump. The 26-year-old has six tallies, three assists, 28 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 14 appearances this season, mainly playing in a middle-six role.