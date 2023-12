McCann scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

McCann gave the Kraken a 3-2 lead early in the third period, but it wouldn't hold. The winger has scored four times over the last five games, including twice on the power play in that span. For the season, he's up to 13 tallies, 18 points (six on the power play), 80 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 28 appearances in a top-six role.