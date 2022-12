McCann scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Panthers.

McCann continues to find twine at an impressive rate. He's scored six of his 11 goals this season in the last eight games, and he's added two assists in that span. The 26-year-old is up to 11 goals, five assists, 45 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-4 rating through 21 contests, and he's earned five power-play points while playing a key middle-six role for the Kraken.