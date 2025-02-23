McCann scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Panthers.

McCann had racked up six assists during a nine-game goal drought, which ended with his tally at 7:03 of the third period Saturday. This was his 15th goal of the season and his second game-winner. The 28-year-old forward is up to 43 points, 133 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 58 appearances. He's under contract for two more seasons beyond this one at a cap hit of $5 million, but McCann's name has been in trade rumors with the Kraken lagging behind in the playoff race. If he's dealt, he's unlikely to land in as good of a position as he's had in Seattle.