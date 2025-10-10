McCann scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

McCann scored the Kraken's third goal at 4:25 of the third period. The 29-year-old saw 18:24 of ice time, which is more than he averaged last year (17:13 per game). McCann missed nearly all of training camp due to a lower-body injury, but it appears the Kraken were just making sure one of their top forwards would be ready for the regular season. He'll be a regular in the top six and on the power play throughout 2025-26.