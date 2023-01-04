McCann scored a goal on two shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

McCann snapped a three-game goal drought -- his longest since early November -- with an insurance marker in the second period. Despite being on the second line with power-play time, his ice time has remained unusually low over the last three contests. He's still earned two points in that span, and he's now at 17 goals, seven helpers, 66 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-4 rating through 33 outings.