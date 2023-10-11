McCann scored a goal on five shots, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

McCann broke up Adin Hill's shutout bid with his second-period goal. It's a positive start to the year for McCann, who led the Kraken with 40 tallies last year, albeit while shooting 19.0 percent. The 27-year-old forward was once again on a line with Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle, but with Andre Burakovsky back in action, head coach Dave Hakstol may be more willing to mix up his top six if the Kraken struggle in October. In any case, McCann should still be counted on for offense and power-play time.