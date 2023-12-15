McCann scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.

McCann scored early in the third period to extend the Kraken's lead to 6-1. The 27-year-old has scored five times over his last eight games, but he doesn't have an assist in that span. The veteran winger is up to 14 goals, 19 points (seven on the power play), 84 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 31 contests overall. McCann continues to fill a top-six role with ample power-play time as one of the Kraken's most effective shooters.