McCann scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

McCann provided a quick response to Dylan Cozens' second-period goal. This was McCann's third straight game with a goal -- he's added two assists in that span as he looks strong on the third line. The 26-year-old is up to four tallies, seven points (four on the power play), 18 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through eight contests.