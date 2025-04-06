McCann scored twice on six shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

McCann opened and closed the scoring Saturday, and he also helped out on an Andre Burakovsky tally in the first period. A late surge in 2024-25 has seen McCann rack up four goals and nine assists over his last nine contests. He reached the 20-goal mark Saturday, something he's done in all four years he's played with the Kraken. He's added 38 assists, 192 shots on net and a plus-12 rating across 77 appearances. McCann still has five games left to match his 62-point output from 2023-24 -- he's only four points away from that mark.