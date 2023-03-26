McCann scored a goal on four shots, added two assists, went plus-3 and logged two hits in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Predators.

McCann has been producing at a high level with nine goals and eight assists over his last 13 games. In that span, he's shooting 17.3 percent, which is actually lower than his 20.2 percent mark for the season. The 26-year-old has enjoyed a career year with 35 tallies, 24 helpers, 173 shots and a plus-12 rating through 69 contests.