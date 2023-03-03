McCann scored two goals and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over Detroit.

After lighting the lamp twice in the first period, McCann blasted a one-timer wide in OT, but it wound up counting as an assist when Oliver Bjorkstrand collected the puck along the side boards, circled the zone and snapped the winner past Ville Husso. McCann has a four-game point streak going, and over his last 15 contests he's racked up an impressive seven goals and 15 points. The 26-year-old is now one tally shy of his first career 30-goal campaign.