McCann potted a goal and notched two assists during Tuesday's 4-3 win over Winnipeg.

With the contest tied in the second period and the Jets on the power play, McCann received a pass from Yanni Gourde for a shorthanded breakaway that he finished top shelf. McCann added two more assists, one of them with the man advantage, three shots and two hits in 14:46 of ice time. He is now on a three-game point streak, scoring two goals and four assists over that span. While McCann's recent form is promising, he doesn't play on the Kraken's top line consistently, and his workload has been sporadic.