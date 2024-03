McCann registered three power-play assists, three shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

McCann has five helpers over his last four contests, with four of them coming on the power play. The 27-year-old is usually more of a finisher, but he's racked up six assists over 10 games since his last goal. McCann is up to 58 points (22 on the power play), 190 shots on net, 42 hits and a minus-6 rating through 71 outings this season.