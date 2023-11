McCann scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

McCann helped out on Oliver Bjorkstrand's power-play marker before scoring a goal of his own at even strength on the rush. A move down to the third line has been fruitful for McCann, who has three goals and two assists over his last three games. The 27-year-old winger is up to six tallies, three helpers, three power-play points, 35 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 11 contests.