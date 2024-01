McCann notched a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 win over Chicago.

McCann opened the scoring 4:34 into the first period, ripping a feed from Jordan Eberle past Arvid Soderblom to give Seattle an early lead, before adding an assist on Tomas Tatar's goal in the final frame. The 27-year-old McCann now has points in four straight games and 10 (five goals, five assists) in his last seven contests. He's up to 19 goals and 32 points through 46 games this season.