McCann scored twice on four shots, added two assists and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.

The Kraken had a rare game where one line dominated, and McCann led the charge. He had Seattle's first two goals, including the power-play opener 1:15 into the second period, and he set up linemates Jordan Eberle and Matty Beniers later in the contest. The team's busy January has allowed McCann to get into a rhythm, racking up eight goals and nine assists over 15 appearances this month. The 29-year-old forward is up to 14 goals, 26 points (10 on the power play), 69 shots and a plus-2 rating over 28 contests this season.