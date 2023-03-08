McCann scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

McCann has gotten on the scoresheet in six of his last seven outings, and he's picked up five goals and five helpers in that span. The 26-year-old buried a rocket shot at 10:58 of the first period for the Kraken's second goal, then set up Eeli Tolvanen's one-timer on a power play in the third. McCann has matched his career high in points with 50 (31 tallies, 19 helpers), and he's earned 14 of them on the power play this season. The 26-year-old also has 141 shots on net, 47 hits and a plus-9 rating through 61 outings.