McCann scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.
McCann's offense had gone cold along with the rest of the Kraken -- they had just one goal over the previous three games. The 28-year-old was able to pick up his sixth multi-point effort of the season despite the loss. He's been one of the team's better forwards with six goals, 10 assists, 31 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 14 appearances in a top-six role.
