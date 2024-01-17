McCann scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

The 27-year-old has found a groove in January, racking up three goals and six points over the last four games. That comes on the heels of an 11-game stretch in which McCann produced just one goal and four points, however. On the season, the streaky winger has contributed 17 goals and 28 points in 43 contests, putting him on pace to top 30 goals for the second straight campaign after he erupted for a career-high 40 in 2022-23.