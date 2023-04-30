McCann (undisclosed) won't play in Game 7 versus Colorado on Sunday, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

McCann will miss his third consecutive contest after getting injured early in Seattle's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 4 on April 24. It's unclear at this time when he will be available to return. McCann has one assist and 10 shots on goal in four playoff outings this year. He concluded the regular season with 40 goals and 70 points in 79 contests. Tye Kartye has been playing on the top line of the Kraken in McCann's place.