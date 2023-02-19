McCann posted an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

McCann picked up the secondary helper on Jordan Eberle's second goal of the game. During his five-game point streak, McCann has earned three goals and two assists. The 26-year-old forward has been a good fit alongside Eberle and rookie center Matty Beniers lately, as all three players have turned up their offense in recent outings. McCann has 40 points (26 goals, 14 helpers), 111 shots on net, 44 hits and a plus-6 rating through 53 appearances this season.