McCann scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Senators.

McCann extended his point streak to four games, and he's scored in the last three of those while adding two helpers during the hot stretch. The 26-year-old's tally in the first period Saturday gave the Kraken a 2-1 lead. He paces the team with 19 goals, and he's added eight helpers, 70 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-4 rating through 35 contests. Shooting 27.1 percent is unsustainable -- fantasy managers will have to hope his playmaking returns when his goal-scoring drops off.