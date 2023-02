The Sharks traded Megna to Seattle in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick.

Megna is averaging 19:03 of ice time with 12 points and 75 hits through 48 games this season. The 30-year-old has one more year on his current contract that's worth just over $762k annually before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2024. He'll provide quality depth on Seattle's blue line until then, likely in a bottom-four role.