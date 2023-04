Megna had two hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Megna has made just six appearances with the Kraken, going minus-3 with 11 hits, three blocked shots and seven shots on net. Since the second-year team clinched its playoff spot last week, Megna has had a chance to play while other defensemen rest. It's expected he'll be a healthy scratch to start the playoffs, but he appears to be the next man up if injuries occur.