Megna logged two hits in 17:18 of ice time in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.

Megna has appeared in just three of the Kraken's 18 games since they acquired him from the Sharks in February. He's gone five contests without a point, though it's tough to build any momentum when the Kraken have been shut out twice in games he's played. With his uninspiring performance Monday, Carson Soucy will likely be back in the lineup in short order after sitting as a healthy scratch versus the Stars.