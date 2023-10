Megna has been scratched for eight straight games to begin 2023-24.

With the Kraken healthy on defense, there hasn't been a chance for Megna to step into the lineup yet. The 30-year-old is in a tough position, as he may not even be the next man up -- if the Kraken have enough warning time, they may choose to insert a call-up from AHL Coachella Valley over Megna when injuries arise.