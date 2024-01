Megna was placed on waivers Tuesday for the purpose of assigning him to AHL Coachella Valley.

Megna had one goal in two AHL outings during a conditioning stint in early December. In 54 contests between the Sharks and Kraken during the 2022-23 campaign, he picked up 12 points, 56 shots on goal, 66 blocked shots and 86 hits. Megna hasn't seen any NHL action this season.