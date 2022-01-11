Lauzon was removed from the COVID-19 list and will play Monday against Colorado, per the NHL's media site.
Lauzon will suit up for the first time since Dec. 30 on Monday. The 24-year-old has two points in his last three appearances, giving him five points through 27 games this season.
