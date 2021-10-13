Lauzon recorded an assist and a pair of blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Lauzon set up Morgan Geekie's game-tying goal in the third period. Other than that, it was more of a rough performance for the 24-year-old Lauzon, who struggled defensively on a pairing with Vince Dunn. Through 76 career NHL games with the Bruins in the last three years, Lauzon produced only 11 points, so there's not much fantasy appeal here. He'll also have to fend off Carson Soucy for playing time on the third pairing.