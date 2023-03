Froden notched an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.

This was Froden's second helper of the season, his first coming in his first game of the campaign Feb. 23 versus the Bruins. The 28-year-old has been a fixture on the third line for much of March, mostly for his smart play in his own zone. He has 47 points in 44 contests with AHL Coachella Valley this season, so there's still some offense to tap into, but likely not enough to interest fantasy managers.