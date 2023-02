Froden notched an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Bruins.

Froden helped out on a Jamie Oleksiak tally in the second period. The 28-year-old Froden signed his first NHL deal with the Bruins in 2021, and he had one goal in seven games with them in the 2021-22 campaign. He's been productive with AHL Coachella Valley this season, logging 25 goals and 22 helpers in 44 contests, though it's unclear how long he'll stick in the big club's lineup.