Froden (lower body) is listed on the training camp roster for the Kraken, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports.

Froden dealt with an injury at the end of last season while with the Bruins. The 28-year-old inked a two-way contract this year, though it's likely he faces an uphill battle to make the Kraken's roster out of training camp. He played his first seven NHL games in 2021-22, scoring one goal on 10 shots and adding eight hits.