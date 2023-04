Froden notched an assist in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Froden has an assist in each of his last two games. He's been a healthy scratch when the Kraken are fully healthy, but he got into the lineup Saturday with Jaden Schwartz getting rest before the playoffs. Froden has four helpers, nine shots on net, eight hits and a plus-4 rating through 12 appearances this season.