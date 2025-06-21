Veleno was acquired by Seattle from Chicago on Saturday in exchange for Andre Burakovsky, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Veleno's time in Chicago was a short one as he was dealt from Detroit at the trade deadline in March. The 25-year-old had three goals and seven points in 18 regular-season games with the Blackhawks, giving him eight goals and nine assists in 56 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. He should be a bottom-six forward at best, in Seattle.