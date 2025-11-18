Daccord (upper body) was taken off injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's road matchup with Detroit.

Daccord has been sidelined for the Kraken's last five contests due to his upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the backstop featured in 11 of the club's first 13 outings and should retake his place as the No. 1 option eventually -- though the team could decide to hold him out of the starting spot versus the Red Wings to give him an extra day off.