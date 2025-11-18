Kraken's Joey Daccord: Activated off injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Daccord (upper body) was taken off injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's road matchup with Detroit.
Daccord has been sidelined for the Kraken's last five contests due to his upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the backstop featured in 11 of the club's first 13 outings and should retake his place as the No. 1 option eventually -- though the team could decide to hold him out of the starting spot versus the Red Wings to give him an extra day off.