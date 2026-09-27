Daccord stopped 26 of 30 shots in Saturday's 4-3 preseason loss to the Canucks.

Daccord had a strong showing in the early stages of the game and limited Vancouver to two goals through the opening 40 minutes, but the Canucks' power play ultimately proved decisive. Zeev Buium tied the game at 3-3 on the man advantage late in the third before Jake DeBrusk, who had three points, redirected a shot past Daccord with 1:38 remaining for the game-winning goal. Daccord played the entire contest and finished Seattle's preseason finale with an .867 save percentage. He's slated to be the starter in the season opener against Calgary on Thursday, Oct. 1.