Daccord stopped 24 of 25 shots in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Flames.

Daccord came within 3:25 of opening the season with a shutout before Ryan Strome beat him from the left circle. The 30-year-old had already received plenty of offensive support by then, with Seattle building a 3-0 first-period lead before adding two more goals early in the third. Daccord also contributed offensively, picking up the secondary assist on Chandler Stephenson's goal. This was a strong debut for Daccord, who posted an .896 save percentage across 47 regular-season appearances in 3025-26.