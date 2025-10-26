Daccord turned aside 31 of 33 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Daccord followed up his shutout over Winnipeg on Thursday with another win against a Western Conference powerhouse. The Oilers got one goal on the power play and another on a deflection, so Daccord can't be blamed much for letting two in. He's now 5-1-1 with a 2.48 GAA and a .915 save percentage as the Kraken's unquestioned starter. He'll look to keep up the good work Tuesday at home versus the Canadiens.