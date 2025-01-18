Now Playing

Daccord will guard the home net Saturday against the Kings, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports.

Daccord's appeared in Seattle's last five games, going 2-1-0 with an impressive .929 save percentage and 2.12 GAA in that span. Overall, the 28-year-old netminder is 14-10-2 this year with a .915 save percentage and 2.45 GAA.

