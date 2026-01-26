Daccord halted 27 of 29 shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over New Jersey.

Daccord ended a three-game losing streak with Sunday's victory. He was perfect at even strength and surrendered just two power-play goals in the contest. With the win, the 29-year-old goaltender is up to a 13-12-5 record, a 2.89 GAA and a .900 save percentage across 30 appearances this season. While he's less than halfway to replicating the 27-win season he posted across 57 outings a season ago, he's slated to play a big role down the stretch as the Kraken challenge for a playoff spot in the Pacific Division. Daccord hold solid fantasy value across most two-goalie fantasy formats and is on track to post a .900-plus save percentage for the third consecutive year. His next chance to take the ice is Tuesday in a home matchup with the Capitals.