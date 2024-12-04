Daccord stopped 17 of 19 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Daccord gave up goals in the early stages of the first and third periods, but two late goals from Yanni Gourde and Brandon Tanev allowed the 28-year-old netminder to get back to winning ways. He's gone 2-3-0 in his last five starts, however, so the lack of consistency has been an issue for fantasy managers who continue to rely on him. Daccord has posted a 3.13 GAA and an .874 save percentage in that five-game stretch.