Daccord stopped 24 shots in Tuesday's 4-0 shutout win over the Panthers.

Daccord kept a potent Florida offense at bay Tuesday, picking up his first NHL shutout in the Seattle victory. The 27-year-old netminder has started three straight games following an injury to Philipp Grubauer, though the win was his first since Nov. 22 -- Daccord had gone 0-3-1 with an .874 save percentage in his previous four outings. Overall, he's now 4-5-6 with a 2.73 GAA and a .903 save percentage this season.