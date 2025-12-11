Kraken's Joey Daccord: Bounces back with overtime win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Daccord stopped 24 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.
Daccord gave up a shorthanded goal to Alex Laferriere and a power-play tally to Kevin Fiala. The Kraken countered with three power-play goals of their own to help Daccord snap a run of five straight losses (0-4-1). The 29-year-old netminder is up to 8-7-4 on the year with a 2.94 GAA and an .893 save percentage over 19 outings. The Kraken's next game is Friday in Utah.
