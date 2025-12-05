Daccord allowed five goals on 14 shots in Thursday's 9-4 loss to the Oilers.

Daccord was pulled early in the second period, though Philipp Grubauer wasn't much better in stopping 14 of 18 shots the rest of the way. This was a fourth straight loss for Daccord (0-3-1), and he's given up 12 goals in that span, including one shutout in the shootout loss during that stretch. He's had some tough matchups lately, and it won't get all that easier if he starts at home versus the Red Wings on Saturday. Daccord is 7-6-4 with a 2.92 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 17 starts this season.