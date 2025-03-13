Daccord stopped 21 of 25 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canadiens.

As it has been lately, it wasn't pretty, but Daccord did just enough to get the win with some late heroics from the Kraken offense. Matty Beniers tied the game with 2:12 left in the third period, and Brandon Montour scored the fastest goal from the start of overtime in NHL history to secure the win. Daccord ended a three-game losing streak and improved to 22-18-3 with a 2.68 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 45 appearances this season. The Kraken's next game is Friday versus Utah.