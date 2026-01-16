Daccord turned aside 20 of 23 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins, with Boston's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The visitors never led in the contest, as Marat Khusnutdinov caught the Seattle defense flat-footed and beat Daccord on a rush just 54 seconds into the first period to set the tone. The 29-year-old netminder has allowed at least three goals in four straight starts while working in a timeshare with Philipp Grubauer, and on the season Daccord is 12-11-5 with a 2.84 GAA and .901 save percentage.