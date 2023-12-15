Daccord stopped 21 of 22 shots in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Daccord has allowed a total of seven goals over his last five appearances (four starts). The 27-year-old has won his last two games, thanks in part to the Kraken's offense emerging from a cold spell. Daccord is now at 5-5-6 with a 2.62 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 17 contests. With Philipp Grubauer (lower body) considered week-to-week, Daccord has a chance to establish himself as Seattle's starter, and he's making the most of it so far. A tough test awaits at home Saturday versus the Kings.