Daccord stopped 27 of 29 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Daccord has won his last two starts. The Kraken spotted him a 4-0 lead before the Islanders scored twice late in the third period. Daccord improved to 12-6-1 with a 2.50 GAA and a .913 save percentage over 19 outings this season. He's already well over halfway to his career-high win total (19) from 2023-24 while maintaining similar ratios to last year. He'll likely get a rest Friday versus the Devils, but don't be shocked to see Daccord back between the pipes Sunday against the Rangers.