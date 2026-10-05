Daccord stopped 32 of 33 shots in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Flames.

The Kraken capitalized on early chances to build up a lead, and Daccord mostly held the fort the rest of the way. He was denied a shutout when Morgan Frost scored on the power play late in the third period. Daccord has stopped 56 of 58 shots in his two games, both against the Flames, to open the season. The real test will come against tougher competition, but Daccord's confidence should be running high right now. The Kraken will host the Golden Knights on Tuesday before embarking on a five-game road trip in the Eastern Conference.